Kalaba Pushes Back Against ECZ Campaign Suspension, Questions the Timing



Lusaka – Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has openly castigated the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’s directive to pause all presidential campaign activities until Monday, calling the move poorly timed and disruptive.





In a strongly worded statement, Kalaba expressed frustration with the sudden instruction, saying it caught political parties off guard in the middle of active campaigning.





“The Electoral Commission has instructed us to temporarily suspend all Presidential campaign activities until Monday. Why now?” Kalaba asked.





“I respectfully but strongly object to this decision and will not be in attendance.”



Many Zambian’s say the timing feels off, with concerns growing over consistency, adequate consultation, and whether such decisions are being applied fairly across the board. Kalaba’s stance adds to the mounting tension between some opposition figures and the commission.