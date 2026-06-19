By Given Mutinta

KALABA STANDS AT A CROSSROADS BETWEEN CONSTITUTIONAL ELIGIBILITY AND ELECTORAL VIABILITY



Harry Kalaba, the leader of the Citizens First Party, embodies the constitutional right of any citizen to seek the presidency.





His political career gained prominence during his time as Foreign Affairs Minister, a role in which he was exposed to the nuances of public governance and international diplomacy.





His resignation in 2018, triggered by allegations of corruption within the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), positioned him as a figure of moral integrity, setting a tone of principled leadership.



This departure not only carved a distinct identity for him but also underscored his commitment to ethics in governance.





Serving as an Member of Parliament for nearly eight years further expanded Kalaba’s understanding of Zambia’s political arena, equipping him with grassroots insights.



Nonetheless, despite these credentials, his transition from an insider politician to a viable presidential candidate reveals significant obstacles.





Kalaba’s current inability to mount a winning campaign can be largely attributed to a number of issues.



He has not articulated a unique political ideology that resonates strongly enough with Zambian voters to distinguish him from other parties.





In a vibrant multi-party democracy, it is important for him to carve out a compelling, visionary platform essential to capturing public imagination.



Moreover, Kalaba’s political style is reactive rather than proactive.





His knack for addressing pressing national issues when they emerge, while valuable, falls short of demonstrating the visionary leadership expected of a presidential contender.





His reputation for “piety,” although commendable, appears somewhat out of sync with the rough-and-tumble nature of Zambian politics, which demands not only principles but also creative political agility





In terms of personal appeal, Kalaba’s eloquence is clear, but charisma—a magnetic quality that engenders emotional connections and inspires mass followership—is noticeably lacking.



Political campaigns hinge not only on good stature but also on the candidate’s ability to motivate and rally citizens, a dimension where Kalaba struggles to make headway.





Further compounding these issues is the absence of a robust, nationwide campaign infrastructure. Beyond his support base mainly in the northern bloc, Kalaba’s political network remains weak across the other nine provinces, limiting his reach and impact.





Successful presidential campaigns require extensive grassroots mobilization and broad geographical appeal, both of which are currently inadequate for the Citizens First Party.





This is one of the reasons, it is widely argued that Kalaba would enhance his political relevance and the opposition’s strength by collaborating with Brian Mundubile to unify efforts and avoid fracturing the vote.



As things stand, Kalaba stands at a crossroads between constitutional eligibility and electoral viability.