Kalidou Koulibaly: “Sometimes people ask me why I chose to play for Senegal instead of France.”

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🚨🗣️ Kalidou Koulibaly: “Sometimes people ask me why I chose to play for Senegal instead of France.” 🇸🇳🇫🇷

“Maybe I could have chosen differently, but I believe in fate. ✨



“I always say that I am the fruit of two cultures — the French and the Senegalese. 🤝

“I am very proud to be French. ❤️🤍💙

“But for me, representing Senegal has always been God’s plan. 🙏🇸🇳



“There has been something inside of me since 2002, pulling me toward that destiny. 🌍✨

“I remember when Aliou took over the team in 2015. 📅

“He called me and said, ‘Kouli, we’re going into a new cycle, and we need you. You must come with us.’ 📞💚💛

“He took a chance on a 24-year-old who was still sitting on the bench for Napoli. 💙

“He believed in me. 🤝

“So I had to believe in Senegal. 🇸🇳❤️



“When I called my parents to tell them my decision, it was the only time in my life I had ever seen them so excited about football. 🥹❤️

“Representing my country is not just about playing a football match. ⚽



“It is about my blood, my history, and the dreams of my parents. 🩸👨‍👩‍👦✨

“I’ll never forget the day I became captain. 🫡🇸🇳❤️

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