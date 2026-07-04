🚨🗣️ Kalidou Koulibaly: “Sometimes people ask me why I chose to play for Senegal instead of France.” 🇸🇳🇫🇷



“Maybe I could have chosen differently, but I believe in fate. ✨





“I always say that I am the fruit of two cultures — the French and the Senegalese. 🤝



“I am very proud to be French. ❤️🤍💙



“But for me, representing Senegal has always been God’s plan. 🙏🇸🇳





“There has been something inside of me since 2002, pulling me toward that destiny. 🌍✨



“I remember when Aliou took over the team in 2015. 📅



“He called me and said, ‘Kouli, we’re going into a new cycle, and we need you. You must come with us.’ 📞💚💛





“He took a chance on a 24-year-old who was still sitting on the bench for Napoli. 💙



“He believed in me. 🤝



“So I had to believe in Senegal. 🇸🇳❤️





“When I called my parents to tell them my decision, it was the only time in my life I had ever seen them so excited about football. 🥹❤️



“Representing my country is not just about playing a football match. ⚽





“It is about my blood, my history, and the dreams of my parents. 🩸👨‍👩‍👦✨



“I’ll never forget the day I became captain. 🫡🇸🇳❤️