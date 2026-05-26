BREAKING NEWS!



KAMBWILI FIRST DAY IN THE CAMPAIGNS WAS ELECTRIC & OVERWHELMING



The Women’s have asked Hon Chibuye and former Mayor Nathan Chanda to withdraw from the Race.





Women from all walks of life particularly in the markets welcomed Chishimba kambwili saying that the man who had done so much since the establishment of Roan constituency has come back.





Speaking to him when he visited the constituency on his first day of campaigns, the women have since promised to rally behind the candidature of CK;



“We shall support you ‘batata’ at whatever cost, just keep the same spirit of ‘ubuntu’ loving the people ‘icho chifyalilwa chenu’ you don’t pretend and no one can take it away from you.





The women further expressed happiness on how Kambwili has educated a number children in the Constituency during his time as MP, that from the 1.6 million CDF he managed to build a clinic at section 3, he built a school at Twashuka secondary school, he rehabilitated Roan hospital to international standard, built a clinic at section 25, bought six Ambulances for the constituency, which the six Ambulances have been taken to Thompson hospital instead of the Ambulances being based at the clinics, two of the Ambulances where bought using his own money from Mwamona Engineering and donated to the community.





CK bought two of the state of art Ambulances at Roan General Hospital, one state of art at section 26 clinic, one Ambulance at Kawama clinic, one Ambulance at 9 clinic. Kambwili also bought gensets for all clinics in case power was a challenge, this is the man we need for Roan they said





The women’s has since urged former Roan MP Hon Joel Chibuye and former Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda to withdraw from the race because they are headed for defeat and will be disappointed.





Lastly the women said the 1.6 million CDF Kambwili did wonders what more with increased CDF under the Newdawn Government, Roan constituency is destined KUMUKAKA under the watch of CK, hence we need him back like yesterday.