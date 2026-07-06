KAMBWILI JOINS FORCES WITH MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI FOR THE NRPUP RALLY IN MPOROKOSO

Kambwili Buries Hatchet, Embraces Mundubile

…at Mporokoso Rally

By Staff Reporter-6th July 26

In a dramatic twist that electrified the dusty plains of Mporokoso district, near Zambia’s northern border with the DRC, veteran politician Chishimba Kambwili, once a fierce critic of Hon. Brian Mundubile, publicly endorsed the leading presidential contender.

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The rally, attended by thousands, erupted in cheers as Kambwili declared his support for Mundubile, describing him as the only candidate capable of dislodging what he called “the current unjust government.”

“Although I am seeking to run as a lawmaker in Roan constituency on CF,” Kambwili said, “I stand here to endorse Brian Mundubile unequivocally because he has the best chance to bring change to Zambia.”

Kambwili, a familiar face in Zambian politics since the days of the late President Michael Sata in 2011 and later under President Edgar Lungu, carries immense influence.

His ability to speak the language of the ordinary Zambian makes him a powerful voice in shaping political tides.

Using a vivid analogy, he likened the current struggle to a village besieged by a lion: “Enemies and friends must join hands to fight the lion and only later resolve their differences. We are living under the age of the lion — let us fight the lion (UPND) first, then deal with our personal issues if possible.”

He condemned the rising poverty and high cost of living under the UPND government, insisting that Zambians deserve better.

His endorsement follows other heavyweight figures such as Bishop Trevor Mwamba, retired, president of UNIP, and Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, the ‘father’ of Zambia’s return to multi-party democracy in 1991.

For the past two weeks, Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu have traversed the eastern and northern provinces, drawing massive voluntary crowds.

Their message has been consistent: “Change, unity, love, and no tribalism.” In Mporokoso, Mundubile himself took the microphone to thunderous applause: “We want a united Zambia of one tribe and not one that promotes tribalism or regionalism. We are one Zambia, one nation, one tribe.”

The atmosphere was euphoric, with chants of “BM8! Change is coming!” echoing across the rally grounds.

Analysts say Mundubile has shifted the political ground, dismantling the notion that “there is no opposition in Zambia.” Increasingly, the race is being described as a two-horse contest between Mundubile and incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema.

As the sun set over Mporokoso, the rally left no doubt: the opposition has found new energy, and endorsements from seasoned figures like Kambwili have added fuel to Mundubile’s campaign says analysts.

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The people’s cry for unity and relief from economic hardship rang loud, setting the stage for what promises to be one of Zambia’s most fiercely, consequential contested elections.

Source: BM8 Media Team in Mporokoso.