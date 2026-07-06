Kambwili officially endorses Mundubile, urges voters to remove UPND



FORMER Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has officially endorsed Brian Mundubile, the presidential candidate for the NRPUP, and his running mate Makebi Zulu, urging voters to unite behind their ticket in the August 13 general election.





Kambwili joined Mundubile and Zulu on the campaign trail in Northern Province, where he addressed a political rally in Mporokoso.





Speaking to supporters, Kambwili said the opposition must unite behind one candidate if it is to defeat the ruling UPND.



“Our focus right now is to vote the UPND out of office. UPND has failed. We’ve been lied to for too long. I told you here in Mporokoso in 2021 not to vote for these people because you would suffer. Are you not suffering?” Kambwili remrked.





He added that removing the UPND from office should be the main objective of opposition supporters this year.



“What we want this year is to remove the UPND. To remove the UPND, we must be united. We can’t fight them as individuals. This can only be done by having one leader, and that leader is Brian Mundubile,” he said.





Kambwili further claimed that Zambians’ living conditions had not improved during the UPND’s time in office.





His remarks come as political parties intensify campaigns ahead of the August 13 general election.





Joining him in stage was Maxwell Chongu, who recently resigned from Citizens first, to join Brian Mundubile’s team on campaign.



© TV Yatu | Noel Iyombwa | July 6, 2026.