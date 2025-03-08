Kariba water levels update coming this month end – Ministry of Energy



THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) will this month end announce the latest water levels at the Kariba Dam, following an end of quarter hydrological review, the Ministry of Energy has confirmed.





This review, conducted in collaboration with Zesco and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) will provide an update on the progressive increase in water levels in the Kariba reservoir, driven by the rising water flows.





The update will also determine the power generation capacity that can be sustained at the Kariba North and South Bank Power Stations until the end of 2025.



In a joint statement, the Ministry of Energy, ZRA and Zesco also clarified concerns regarding water allocation and power generation at Kariba Dam for 2024 and 2025.





For 2024, ZRA noted that 16 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water for power generation was allocated to both Zambia and Zimbabwe of which it split equally between Zesco and ZPC, with each receiving 8 billion cubic meters (BCM).



However, for 2025, the allocation was increased to 27 Billion cubic metres with 13.5 BCM assigned to Zesco and an equal amount to ZPC.





This marked a notable rise from Zesco’s 8 BCM in 2024 and allowed for a gradual increase in power generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station this year.



The Ministry further explained that under favourable hydrological conditions, ZRA typically allocates up to 20 BCM per utility for power generation.





Meanwhile, adressing speculation regarding water allocation and power generation, the Ministry of Energy, Zesco and ZRA dismissed claims that information was being manipulated to justify power tariff hikes.





They reiterated that the recent tariff adjustments were made in response to the financial and operational challenges facing Zambia’s energy sector and were necessary to ensure the sustainability of power generation and distribution.





“We reject the assertions that Zesco or any of our partner institutions are misleading the public. Our focus remains on finding sustainable solutions to Zambia’s energy challenges while maintaining transparency,” read the joint statement from the Ministry and its partner institutions.





The Ministry encouraged constructive engagement from the public and stakeholders, adding that baseless allegations only serve to hinder national efforts to resolve Zambia’s energy challenges.





The end of March hydrological review will provide further clarity on the trajectory of water levels at Kariba Dam and its impact on electricity generation in both Zambia and Zimbabwe.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 7, 2025