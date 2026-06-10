KBF QUESTIONS WHETHER ECONOMIC GROWTH IS BENEFITING ORDINARY ZAMBIANS





Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya has said his decision to enter politics and continue speaking on national issues is driven by a deep conviction to represent the interests of ordinary Zambians.





Speaking during an appearance on Conversations with HOPE on Capital FM 99.7, Bwalya said leaders emerge from different backgrounds and are often motivated by circumstances that compel them to seek change.





“Leaders are ordinary people. They come from all walks of life,” Bwalya said, citing historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda.





The lawyer and opposition leader said his legal background has given him a strong understanding of governance and constitutionalism, which he believes are essential to national development.





“I understand the architecture of good governance,” he said, adding that sustainable development cannot be achieved without a sound legal framework.



Bwalya argued that laws influence policies, regulations and economic outcomes, stressing that reforms in the legal system should be prioritised if Zambia is to achieve meaningful progress.





While acknowledging that he is not perfect, Bwalya said his values have been shaped by his family, Christian faith and cultural upbringing.



“I do not claim to be perfect because no human being is perfect,” he said.





The ZMP leader also reflected on his departure from the UPND, saying he remained confident in his decision despite criticism from some quarters.



“When I left my alliance with the UPND after helping it attain power, many people questioned my decision,” he said.





On the country’s economic situation, Bwalya said many citizens were struggling despite reports of increased investment and economic growth.



“Many citizens are finding it difficult to make ends meet,” he said.





He questioned whether the benefits of investment, particularly in the mining sector, were reaching ordinary Zambians through employment opportunities, improved incomes and better public services.c





“If investment is coming into the country, who is benefiting from it?” Bwalya asked.



He maintained that economic policies should ultimately improve the welfare of citizens and said government must ensure that growth translates into tangible benefits for the people.





Bwalya further argued that while foreign investment and fiscal prudence are important, the success of economic policies should be measured by the impact they have on the lives of ordinary Zambians.