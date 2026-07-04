A Kenyan man whose story touched thousands after he revealed plans to seek assisted death in Belgium has died at the age of 30 following a long battle with sickle cell disease.





Joe Mudukiza had previously shared that years of severe pain, repeated hospital admissions, and the high cost of treatment had left him feeling hopeless. Since assisted death is not legal in Kenya, he had planned to travel to Belgium, where euthanasia is permitted under certain legal conditions.





His story sparked a nationwide conversation about end of life care and the challenges faced by people living with chronic illnesses. Following an outpouring of support from Kenyans, Joe later changed his decision, saying the love of his children and his mother’s heartfelt pleas had given him the strength to continue fighting.





Despite that decision, his health continued to worsen. He suffered serious complications including collapsed veins that required repeated central venous catheter procedures, chronic infected wounds, frequent convulsions, and avascular necrosis that severely damaged his hip.





He also battled recurring infections that became resistant to treatment, while the strong pain medication he relied on caused damage to his liver and kidneys. Doctors had warned that he urgently needed a hip replacement to improve his chances of survival. Ma





Joe’s death has left many Kenyans mourning a young man whose journey shed light on the painful reality of living with sickle cell disease and the heavy financial burden many families face while seeking critical medical care.



May he rest in peace.