Khama’s Criticism of Zimbabwe’s Constitution “Deserves Dismissal” – Goto



Zimbabweans Divided as Goto Slams Khama’s “Interference” on Constitutional Debate

Zimbabweans are split over former Botswana President Ian Khama’s criticism of Harare’s constitutional amendment process, after journalist Dereck Goto dismissed Khama’s remarks as “paternalistic interference” that “deserves dismissal.”



Goto accused Khama of suffering from “retired liberator syndrome” the belief that former leaders retain moral authority beyond their mandates. He argued Khama’s comments rest on a “familiar paternalistic assumption” that Zimbabweans and their institutions are “merely extras in a political drama directed by one individual.”





Goto also challenged Khama’s credibility, noting Botswana under Khama saw “repeated accusations of executive overreach, the growing securitisation of politics, and an increasingly personalised style of governance.” He called Khama’s comparison of modern Zimbabwe to Rhodesia “intellectually bankrupt” and said it “trivialises colonialism itself.”





“Zimbabwe’s constitutional future will not be decided in Gaborone, London, Brussels or Washington. It will be decided by Zimbabweans through Zimbabwean institutions. Khama’s approval is neither required nor particularly consequential,” Goto wrote. He concluded that Khama’s father Seretse Khama built influence through “diplomacy, restraint and mutual respect,” but Ian Khama was squandering that legacy and had become “more relevant to Western editorial boards than to ordinary citizens of Southern Africa.”





However, other Zimbabweans rejected Goto’s position, saying Khama’s “hurtful truth” needed to be heard.

Several respondents said President Emmerson Mnangagwa must “give others a chance to rule” and warned against changing the constitution “just because you want to benefit.”



“Don’t behave like a donkey. We now live in a global village whereby every step in any corner of the world has some effects to another corner,” said Tinotenda Masunga.





Another commentator used a Shona proverb to underscore their point: “When the wind blows the anus of a chicken gets exposed” calling the situation ironic. They argued Khama is free to speak given the regional impact, noting “there are close to a million Zimbabweans in Botswana crowding out locals, Khama is free to speak about the factors that push them there.”





“Khama has every right to comment. You are simply not comfortable with the truth. Good leaders do not cripple constitutions to remain in power; they gracefully leave when their time is up,” another respondent said.



The debate comes as Zimbabwe’s government advances constitutional amendments that critics say could extend Mnangagwa’s time in office. Khama weighed in publicly last week, drawing both support and condemnation across the region.



The exchange highlights a broader tension in Southern Africa: how former leaders should engage with neighbours’ internal politics, and whether regional migration and governance failures give them a legitimate voice beyond their borders.