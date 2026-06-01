Khamenei Yet to Approve U.S. Proposal as Iran Weighs Terms of New Negotiation Framework



Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has yet to respond to the latest proposals submitted by the United States, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached during recent negotiations.





The draft agreement, which reportedly outlines a framework for future talks and potential confidence-building measures, remains under review by Iran’s senior leadership. While negotiators are said to have made progress on several key issues, final approval from Tehran has not been granted.





The delay underscores lingering political and security concerns within Iran’s leadership, leaving the future of the proposed arrangement uncertain as both sides await a decisive response from Khamenei.