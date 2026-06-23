Kim Jong Un Orders Construction of 10,000-Ton Warship, Accuses Japan of Becoming a “War State”

Kim Orders Construction of 10,000-Ton Warship, Accuses Japan of Becoming a “War State”



In addition to pledging an accelerated expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly issued urgent military orders to speed up the construction of a new 10,000-ton strategic guided-missile cruiser.





According to North Korean state media, Kim also called for the further stockpiling and modernization of conventional weapons as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s military capabilities.





At the same time, the North Korean leader sharply criticized Japan, accusing Tokyo of exploiting regional tensions as a pretext to remove long-standing military restrictions and transform itself into what he described as a “war state” once again.





Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned Japan’s recent defense reforms, including increased military spending and the acquisition of long-range strike capabilities, arguing that such moves threaten regional stability.