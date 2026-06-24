Kim Jong Un Unveils New Destroyer, Announces Upcoming Launch of 10,000-Ton Strategic Warship



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ceremony on June 23 to officially commission the new 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at the port city of Nampo, marking another major step in Pyongyang’s naval modernization program.





Speaking during the ceremony, Kim announced that North Korea is preparing to unveil a new 10,000-ton strategic warship in the near future, describing the project as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s maritime power.





Kim also ordered the military and defense industry to accelerate naval construction, calling for the production of at least two warships of 5,000 tons or larger per year over the next five years.





During his speech, the North Korean leader reiterated that plans to equip the navy with nuclear capabilities are progressing according to schedule, signaling Pyongyang’s intention to expand the strategic role of its naval forces.





The launch of the Choe Hyon destroyer and the announcement of a larger warship program underscore North Korea’s growing emphasis on naval modernization amid heightened regional tensions.