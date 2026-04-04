Kim Kardashian allegedly willing to go back to Kanye West for their kid’s sake



After watching Kanye West perform at SoFi Stadium, Kim reflected on the time she l0ved him deeply and what it felt like to be married to one of the greatest artists in the world





According to her, she allegedly believes there’s always a room for reconciliation, especially since Kanye is the father of her kids.





Despite dating several wealthy and high-profile men in Hollywood, the music industry, and even sports over the years she div0rced, she is still allegedly open to going back to Ye.





Some people, however, believe she may be using her children as an excuse to reunite with him.



Buy why is she willing to go back to Ye❓