K’millian and Mampi Refused to Be on My Album – Petersen



By Muzamba Siandizya



Putting together an album isn’t just about music, it’s about timing, access and sometimes disappointment. Zambian artist Petersen knows this all too well.





While working on one of his projects during his time on the Copperbelt with producer Ben Blazer, Petersen faced a challenge of getting Lusaka-based artists to feature on his songs.





“The only chance I had to work with them was when they came to the Copperbelt for shows,” he revealed.





Even then, it wasn’t easy. Convincing artists to travel or even make time to record was a struggle. But then came what looked like the perfect opportunity.





Two of Zambia’s biggest stars, K’millian and Mampi, were scheduled to perform on the Copperbelt. Petersen didn’t hesitate, he reached out and they agreed.





Everything seemed set but when it was finally time to step into the studio, things fell apart. K’millian suddenly went silent ignoring multiple calls and Mampi pulled out at the very last minute, saying she had gone out to dinner with a former Big Brother contestant.





Just like that, the features Petersen had been counting on were gone. So what really happened behind the scenes? Miscommunication or something more?





Petersen tells it all, don’t miss the full story dropping tomorrow at 11:00 on the Kenny T 1 on 1 YouTube channel.