🟩 KREMLIN BACKTRACKS AFTER ZELENSKYY’S KOSTIANTYNIVKA CHALLENGE



The Kremlin has responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s challenge over Kostiantynivka, offering an explanation for why Vladimir Putin will not meet him there.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that if Zelenskyy wishes to come to Russia, he would be welcomed in Moscow, adding that “the capital of the Russian Federation is Moscow, not Kostiantynivka.”





The response follows Putin’s earlier claim that Kostiantynivka had been captured. Zelenskyy answered with a pointed challenge: if the city is truly under Russian control, then Putin should have no problem meeting him there.





Ukraine’s General Staff rejected Russia’s claims on July 4, stating that Ukrainian forces continue to defend the city and that fighting remains ongoing.





The exchange highlights the difference between political rhetoric and battlefield reality. Moscow has declared victories prematurely before. The same narrative surrounded Pokrovsk, where Russian officials claimed success months before the city ultimately fell after a prolonged and extraordinarily costly campaign. Ukrainian defenders forced Russia into months of brutal fighting, inflicting heavy losses in manpower and equipment before Russian forces were finally able to establish control.





For now, Kostiantynivka remains an active battlefield. As long as Ukrainian troops continue to defend the city, control will be determined by the fighting on the ground—not by statements from the Kremlin.