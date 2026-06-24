🇷🇺Kremlin complains about the collapse of the “Spirit of Anchorage” — Moscow’s term for its hopes of forcing Ukraine into concessions





Russian officials claim the United States failed to deliver on expectations following the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August 2025, Reuters reports





Moscow also complained that Washington has changed its approach to the war in Ukraine and is moving away from the understandings Russia believed had been reached. Russian officials argue that Trump was “pulled in another direction” during the G7 Summit.





Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said:



💬 “We see Washington’s course increasingly aligning with the most hardline anti-Russian policies pursued by America’s closest European allies, particularly the United Kingdom and France.” 💬