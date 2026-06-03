Kuwait says one killed in Iran’s attack

Kuwait said on Wednesday that Iranian missile and drone attacks on civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, killed one person and injured others.

At least 63 people were injured in the attack on Kuwait, the Health Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry said the latest attacks took place at dawn and also caused damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

Kuwait called the repeated attacks a clear violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry said Kuwait reserved the right to take appropriate measures in response under international law.