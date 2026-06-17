Kylian Mbappé continues to rewrite the record books.



The French superstar first equalled Olivier Giroud’s all-time France scoring record of 57 goals before scoring again to become France’s outright leading goalscorer with 58 international goals.





But that wasn’t his only milestone.



Mbappé now has 14 FIFA World Cup goals to his name, moving ahead of football legends Pelé, Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine on the tournament’s all-time scoring list.





The 27-year-old is now tied with German great Gerd Müller in third place and sits just two goals behind World Cup record-holder Miroslav Klose (16), while Ronaldo Nazário is second with 15.





With several matches still potentially ahead of France in this tournament, many believe it is only a matter of time before Mbappé claims the World Cup scoring crown as well.



At this rate, football history may need another rewrite before the tournament is over.