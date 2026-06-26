🚨 Kylian Mbappé on Lionel Messi becoming the all-time World Cup top scorer:





🗣️ “I was preparing for my game, thinking I could get closer to the record… then I checked my phone and saw Messi had scored again.





At this point, he isn’t competing with players anymore—he’s competing with time itself.





Every time the world thinks he’s reached the final chapter, he somehow opens another one. Records, pressure, age, history… nothing seems to affect him.





You don’t chase Messi. You simply hope football gives you enough years to truly appreciate what he is.”



🐐 Lionel Messi continues to redefine greatness.