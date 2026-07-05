Kylian Mbappé was not wrong for ignoring Paraguay’s goalkeeper after the final whistle

A lot of people will disagree with me, but I honestly don’t think Kylian Mbappé was wrong for ignoring Paraguay’s goalkeeper after the final whistle.





Throughout the game, Paraguay seemed more interested in disrupting France than actually playing football, with constant fouls, time-wasting, and unnecessary confrontations.





After dealing with that for over 90 minutes, it’s understandable if Mbappé wasn’t in the mood for handshakes and smiles once the match was over





You can’t spend an entire game trying to frustrate your opponent, then suddenly expect a warm exchange the moment the referee blows the final whistle.





Respect goes both ways, and many people will feel Paraguay didn’t show much of it during the match.





For me, Paraguay’s display deserved to be ignored, and I don’t blame Mbappé one bit for walking away. 🇫🇷❤️