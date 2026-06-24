Lavrov Rules Out Ceasefire-for-Talks Deal, Says Russia Will Not Accept Ultimatums



Speaking at the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow on Tuesday evening, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia will not agree to any temporary ceasefire solely for the purpose of launching peace negotiations with Ukraine.





Lavrov said Moscow had already learned lessons from the failed 2022 Istanbul negotiations and would no longer support arrangements that, in Russia’s view, could be used to regroup and rearm Ukrainian forces.



“We will not accept any ultimatums,” Lavrov said, reaffirming Russia’s hardline position on future negotiations.





The Russian foreign minister also indicated that Moscow intends to continue discussions based on what he described as previous understandings reached with U.S. President Donald Trump during talks in Alaska, often referred to by Russian officials as the “Spirit of Anchorage.”





According to Russian officials, Moscow remains committed to its longstanding demands regarding the conflict, including conditions related to the status of territories in eastern Ukraine.





The latest remarks underscore Russia’s continued rejection of a ceasefire-first approach and suggest that significant differences between the parties remain, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.