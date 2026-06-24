Lavrov Says Russia and Belarus Ready to Jointly Guarantee Security



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow is prepared to work closely with Belarus to ensure their mutual security, following recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging Minsk to dismantle infrastructure allegedly used to support Russian drone operations.





Speaking to the Interfax news agency, Lavrov said that Russia and Belarus are ready to cooperate fully in guaranteeing security, while accusing Ukraine of attempting to draw Belarus more deeply into the conflict.





The comments come amid growing tensions between Kyiv and Minsk, as Ukraine has repeatedly expressed concerns over Russian military activities linked to Belarusian territory.





Belarus has maintained that it is not directly participating in combat operations, although Russian forces have previously used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for military operations against Ukraine.





The latest statements highlight the increasingly sensitive security dynamics along Belarus’ borders as the conflict continues to evolve.