LAZ Counsels ECZ on Presidential campaign schedule.



LAZ FLAGS ECZ’S DECISION TO SUSPEND PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES OFFSIDE.



The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has advised the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure that any presidential campaign timetable introduced during the ongoing electoral period is lawful, consultative, and consistent with constitutional rights.





LAZ expressed concern over an ECZ public advisory dated June 18, 2026, regarding the conduct of presidential campaign activities.



According to LAZ, the ECZ advisory states that after June 19, 2026, all presidential candidates will be required to conduct campaigns strictly in line with an official Presidential Campaign Timetable to be developed and administered by the Commission. The advisory also indicates that presidential candidates have been invited to a meeting scheduled for June 22, 2026, to facilitate the development of the timetable.



LAZ President Arnold Kaluba acknowledged the importance of maintaining public order, fairness, and the integrity of the electoral process, stating that these are legitimate objectives ECZ is mandated to promote and protect.



However, the association raised concern that the decision to require all presidential campaigns to operate under a timetable appears to have been announced before consultations with affected candidates and political parties were held.



Mr. Kaluba stated that in a democratic society governed by the rule of law, measures that affect political activity and constitutionally protected rights should be preceded by meaningful stakeholder engagement and supported by a clear legal framework.



The association further noted that Article 21 of the Constitution of Zambia guarantees freedom of assembly and association, including the right of citizens to assemble freely and participate in political activities.



LAZ emphasized that any limitation or regulation of these rights must be authorized by law, pursue a legitimate objective, and be implemented in a reasonable and proportionate manner consistent with constitutional principles.



In a statement seen by Breeze FM News the association has since called on ECZ to engage in meaningful consultations with all participating presidential candidates, political parties, and other relevant stakeholders before implementing any campaign management framework that could materially affect campaign activities.



LAZ has also urged ECZ to rescind its decision on the campaign timetable until proper consultations have taken place.