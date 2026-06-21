LAZ URGES ECZ TO WITHDRAW CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE DECISION



The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to withdraw its decision to place presidential candidates on a campaign timetable pending consultations with stakeholders.





LAZ president Arnold Kaluba said the association was concerned that the decision had been announced before affected candidates and political parties were engaged.





“The Association is concerned that the decision to require all presidential campaigns to operate under a timetable appears to have been announced before consultations with the affected candidates and political parties have taken place,” Kaluba said.





He stated that while ECZ has a responsibility to ensure peaceful and orderly elections, any measures affecting political campaigns should be introduced through a consultative process.





Kaluba noted that freedoms of assembly and association are protected under the Constitution and that any restrictions on those rights must be lawful, reasonable and clearly justified.





LAZ urged ECZ to engage all stakeholders before implementing the proposed campaign management system.