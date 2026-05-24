By CIC Sports.



LEICESTER CONFIRM PATSON DAKA DEPATURE.



Leicester City have confirmed that Patson Daka and 9 other First Team players will depart the upon the expiration of their contracts this summer.





Daka, alongside Club captain Ricardo Pereira are among those departing end this summer. Others leaving are striker Jordan Ayew, defender Jamaal Lascelles and Academy graduate Wanya Marçal, following the expiration of their contracts.





In addition to those players, the loan spells of Jordan James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Aribo, Dujuan Richards and Divine Mukasa will all end and see the players return to their parent clubs.