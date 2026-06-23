L’Équipe pulls TV presenter off the air after shocking live comments about Manchester City star Jérémy Doku!

🚨SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY! L’Équipe pulls TV presenter off the air today after shocking live comments about Manchester City star Jérémy Doku!



The football media world has completely erupted, and a major line has officially been crossed!





Belgium winger Jérémy Doku revealed that he plans to temporarily leave his national team camp in July to be at his wife’s side for the birth of their very first child. It’s a beautiful family milestone, but L’Équipe de Choc presenter France Pierron didn’t see it that way at all.





Pierron heavily slammed Doku’s family priorities live on television, calling childbirth a “disgusting moment” and claiming that the father is entirely “useless” and acts as nothing more than “an extra” in the room.





After an absolute tidal wave of public outrage, anger from her own colleagues, and a formal apology from the network, L’Équipe took swift action and officially stood her down from her broadcasting duties starting today.





Let’s be completely honest: Football is a beautiful dream, but some milestones in life go way beyond 90 minutes on a pitch.