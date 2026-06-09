Let’s bury the dead with dignity, as we’re doing for Mpezeni. This is what we want for Lungu, with full military honours – HH

Zambia’s President HH insists on burying ECL

9th June-Ephendukeni Palace

“To our sixth President, whom we have lost, we must accord him a decent burial with full military honours and protocols yesterday. He was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” says President Hakainde Hichilema.

He was speaking during a grand funeral ceremony at Ephendukeni Palace in Chipata today in response to Catholic Rev George Cosmas Zumaile, the Bishop of Chipata.

The Bishop shook the foundation of the Palace when he directly addressed President Hichilema saying: the dead (Edgar Lungu) ought to be buried let them rest.”