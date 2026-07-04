LETS PROTECT OUR PEACE AND UNITY-KALABA



As August draws near, protecting the peace, unity, and stability of our nation matters more than ever. This is a defining moment for Zambia, how we conduct ourselves now will shape generations to come.





Political differences must never curdle into hatred, violence, or division. Whatever side we stand on, what unites us as Zambians will always outweigh what divides us. Our shared history, our struggles, and our hopes for tomorrow bind us together.





We may disagree, but we are not enemies. Let us put Zambia first because in the end, it is the only one we have. 🇿🇲



Harry Kalaba,

Citizens First