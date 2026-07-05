Lionel Scaloni sends a warning to the world after Argentina’s battle with Cape Verde .





“Everyone thought it would be easy. We knew it wouldn’t.”



Cape

Verde pushed the world champions to the limit, but Argentina never stopped fighting.



“We were hurt at key moments, but this team never gave up. We kept pushing, kept believing, and kept searching for the win.”





“There are no easy opponents in the World Cup. Respect to Cape Verde.”





Scaloni’s message is clear: Argentina may not be perfect, but when the pressure rises, they refuse to break.



“The biggest positive? This team never surrenders.”