LISWANISO EXPLAINS WHY GARY NKOMBO WAS ATTACKED BY UPND CADRES LED BY BILDEN SHALOBA…

LISWANISO EXPLAINS WHY GARY NKOMBO WAS ATTACKED BY UPND CADRES LED BY SHALOBA..

My colleague Bilden was angry that his “cousin” Nkombo was going against the party he fought for a long time

UPND national youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has explained that Bilden Shaloba who led a rowdy party cadres to attack former local government minister Gary Nkombo is a trusted member of the ruling party who escorts President Hakainde Hichilema everywhere he goes.





In full view of armed Zambia Police officers, Shaloba and other UPND cadres violently attacked Nkombo who is contesting as Mazabuka Central independent candidate at Mazabuka civic centre during the filling of nominations for the August general election.





Liswaniso said the violent attack on the former UPND Mazabuka Central MP was a “family affair” that was executed to prevent Nkombo from going away from the party as a result of frustrations after losing President Hichilema’s favour on allegations that he did not support the highly divisive Bill 7 last December.





“Shaloba, he is one of our youths; if you have heard, even Gary is saying this is my cousin – those [Shaloba and Nkombo] are relatives at the end of the day,” Liswaniso said when he featured Hoot FM’s Hot Seat programme.





“Somehow, maybe Bilden was angry [that] something which you [Nkombo] fought for; ‘don’t do this’… I am just thinking. Bilden is a member of UPND; he is one of the youth of the UPND; he escorts the President to go everywhere; among the UPND youth, he is there. He is our own. He is one of the trusted youths within the UPND party.”





Liswaniso said Nkombo betrayed the party when voted against Bill 7 instead of following the party voting pattern.



He said Nkombo who previously served as UPND chairman of elections is today at the “dumpsite” because he “misbehaved” against the party and that remaining party members should take lessons from his fall from grace.





“All of us are where we are today because of President Hichilema. Even Gary Nkombo himself where he is today is because of President Hichilema,” he said, adding that: “It’s not fair that you want to paint Hakainde Hichilema black and yet all of us we know that to reach where we’re today, it’s because of Hakainde Hichilema; bane, tiyeni tizatasha (friends, let us be grateful).”





Liswaniso said the attacks on Nkombo was a “family affair” and Shaloba assaulted the former lawmaker to prevent him from leaving UPND, the party he fought for.





“Maybe Bilden felt that, mukulu wanga (my older brother), you fought for this party, don’t do this… for my colleague Bilden maybe, and this has been the talk in the family within Mazabuka… Bilden anakalipa kuwona muntu anavutikila chipani [Bilden was angry to see a person who endured for the party] wants

go in that way,” said Liswaniso.





“… so kumulesa [dissuade him] – don’t do this… This is your party; you fought for it. No matter how hard things they are, hold on to it. But at the end of the day, there was that harassment, the two people (Shaloba and Nkombo). All of them are appearing before police; they have got cases, winangu he said banamumenya (he was assaulted); because when you look at that video tonse tikayangana, the fight started kutali konse. What we saw, it was a clip for two-to-three minutes… everyone is claiming to have been assaulted.”



“… so kumulesa [dissuade him] – don’t do this… This is your party; you fought for it. No matter how hard things they are, hold on to it. But at the end of the day, there was that harassment, the two people (Shaloba and Nkombo). All of them are appearing before police; they have got cases, winangu he said banamumenya (he was assaulted); because when you look at that video tonse tikayangana, the fight started kutali konse. What we saw, it was a clip for two-to-three minutes… everyone is claiming to have been assaulted.”