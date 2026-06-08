Litunga to send 3 Indunas to represent him at Mpezeni’s funeral – Ngambela





The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) says the King of the Lozi people of Western Province, the Litunga, will miss the late paramount chief of the Ngoni people, Mpezeni, as they collaborated on several matters of national importance.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, the Ngambela (prime minister) of BRE Mukela Manyando said the Lutunga would not attend the funeral in person but would send representatives.





He said the Litunga would attend by delegating



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/litunga-to-send-3-indunas-to-represent-him-at-mpezenis-funeral-ngambela/