Lungu is dead, won’t come back to govern, says Nevers Mumba

Lungu is dead, won’t come back to govern, says Nevers!

NEW Nation Party president Pastor Nevers Mumba says the spirit of the dead can influence electorates to support leaders who have never demonstrated any achievements of their own.

And Pastor Mumba has questioned why the Tonse PF Pamodzi Alliance is allegedly determined to use the late President Edgar Lungu as its campaign tool when the ruling UPND is not using the image of the late Anderson Kambela Mazoka in its political activities.

Addressing the nation in a video broadcast posted on his social media page, Pastor Mumba said the spirit of the dead has the potential to hold people captive.

“Somebody will tell you the truth, you’ll reject it because the spirit of the dead does not allow you to see the truth because the spirit of the dead is dead,” Pastor Mumba said.

He cautioned Zambians, particularly Christians, against politicians who continue to use the image and name of the late former President in their campaigns.

“I wanna say to Zambians especially the Christians, let’s be careful about those campaigners that are using the face of the dead President and the name of the dead President to farther their political campaign. It is wrong. It is spiritually dangerous. And you don’t want to bring this Country into that captivity of the spirit of the dead,” he said.

Pastor Mumba argues that those seeking public office should present themselves and their ideas to the electorate rather than rely on the legacy of deceased leaders.

“If you want to stand for President, give us the face. Give us your name. Give us your agenda. Give us your ten point plan. Don’t use the dead to push yourself into office.

“Because President Lungu, like President Kaunda, like President Chiluba, like President Mazoka, they are all dead. They will not come back to govern through you, they will not come back to govern through the former PF Alliance. They will not. They are dead and we need to give them the honour and the respect,” said Mumba.

He further alleged that the opposition was elevating the memory of deceased leaders above living political actors.

Mumba said such conduct was unprecedented in Zambia’s political history and claimed that different factions within the Patriotic Front were fighting over who should use the late President Lungu’s name as a campaign message.

“I’ve not seen MMD using President Chiluba’s face today because president Chiluba is dead. I have not seen UPND using Anderson mMazoka’s picture to campaign because Anderson is dead,” Mumba remarks.

He continues: “So, what is going on here that our friends, the PF, are so stuck on using the dead…this is what we call consulting the spirit of the dead.”

He asserted that the opposition was allowing the spirit of the dead to hover over the country, warning that such a political strategy was unhealthy for Zambia’s democratic future.

Pastor Mumba urged aspiring leaders to campaign on their own records, policies and visions for the nation rather than drawing political capital from deceased former leaders.

©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki |