MABUMBA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT DEMANDS RELEASE OF XAVIER CHUNGU



MANSA, ZAMBIA



The Mabumba Royal Establishment of the Ushi people has demanded the immediate release of Xavier Franklin Chungu, a presidential candidate for the Liberal Democrats Party in the upcoming August 13, 2026, General Elections.





In a press statement issued today from Mansa District, the traditional leadership described his incarceration as a “prolonged and unlawful detention” and a clear abuse of the country’s criminal justice system.





According to the royal establishment, Mr. Chungu was initially arrested on May 28, 2026. After being held for a week without formal charges or an appearance in court, his legal team successfully petitioned the High Court, which granted him bail on June 4, 2026.





However, traditional leaders state that the judicial order was ignored. Instead of being released, Mr. Chungu was immediately re-arrested by the Zambia Police Service the following day on essentially the same facts as his initial detention.





The establishment noted that this raises serious questions about the legality of the re-arrest, demanding that the State stop neglecting to take Mr. Chungu to court or release him.





The royal establishment argued that because the new charges attract standard police bond and bail, there is no legal justification for his continued incarceration. They called for adherence to constitutional guarantees, specifically citing Zambia’s 48-hour rule for presenting suspects before a court of law.





The traditional leadership went further to demand an end to what they describe as selective justice, contrasting the treatment of high-profile individuals from Luapula Province with suspects from other regions.





The statement pointed to the ongoing legal troubles of other local figures, including Mr. Ronald Chitotela and Mr. Nickson Chilangwa, stating that they remain jailed for political offenses while individuals from other provinces facing more severe charges are routinely granted bail.





The leadership clarified that they are not asking for exemption from arrest for people from Luapula Province when they commit offenses. Instead, they are demanding a fair, consistent, and non-selective application of the law, regardless of origin, status, identity, or political affiliation.





With the general election just over two months away, the traditional leaders stated that the actions threaten the credibility of the democratic process.



They questioned whether Mr. Chungu’s detention is a deliberate attempt to sideline a prominent opposition challenger to the incumbent President, demanding to know why an opposition leader is subjected to unlawful pretrial detention when working sureties are readily available.





The establishment added that any election in which contestants are either languishing in detention or too afraid to freely campaign due to threats of violence cannot be deemed credible and fair.





It demands for due process and the immediate release of Mr. Chungu so he can legally campaign and present his political program to the electorate.



SE