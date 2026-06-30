🚨🇿🇼🇿🇦 MAFIKIZOLO HAS REPORTEDLY BEEN REMOVED FROM THE BUDDIE BEATZ CONCERT IN VICTORIA FALLS AS SECURITY CONCERNS AND GROWING BOYCOTT CALLS CONTINUE TO IMPACT SOUTH AFRICAN ARTISTS IN ZIMBABWE





South African Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo has reportedly been removed from the lineup for the upcoming Buddie Beatz Concert scheduled to take place in Victoria Falls on 5 July 2026.



According to reports, event organisers have not issued a detailed public explanation for the decision, but sources have suggested that security concerns may have played a role. Following the reported removal, promotional material featuring Mafikizolo appears to have been taken down from official event channels.





The development comes amid growing social media campaigns in Zimbabwe calling for some South African artists to be removed from upcoming events due to ongoing tensions surrounding the treatment of Zimbabweans living in South Africa.





Despite Mafikizolo’s reported removal, the Buddie Beatz Concert is still expected to proceed after the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, with the remaining artists set to perform as scheduled.





The reported decision has sparked widespread debate, with some people supporting the move while others argue that music and entertainment should remain separate from political and immigration disputes.



🇿🇼❓ Do you support the reported removal of South African artists from Zimbabwean events, or should artists be kept out of political disagreements?