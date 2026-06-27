MAGNATE AGREES WITH MUNDUBILE ON RESERVES,

He writes,

“The story of Zambia’s reserves surging to historic highs is real. Yes it’s $6.5 billion yena ni verified data.





If this will help with fuel and Zesco stability ,etc then all is good – Government is on the right track ✅



Critics can also argue and their argument is also valid – reserves are useless if citizens are suffering today. Development can’t wait.





These are the types of politics that we want to engage in . Policies !



He further advised to always take time to read and understand everything- don’t argue because you are benefiting from green or red .





Just get enough information so that when elections come , you vote wisely , you vote for policy .