MAGNATE AGREES WITH MUNDUBILE ON RESERVES

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MAGNATE AGREES WITH MUNDUBILE ON RESERVES,
He writes,
“The story of Zambia’s reserves surging to historic highs is real. Yes it’s $6.5 billion yena ni verified data.



If this will help with fuel and Zesco stability ,etc then all is good – Government is on the right track ✅

Critics can also argue and their argument is also valid – reserves are useless if citizens are suffering today. Development can’t wait.



These are the types of politics that we want to engage in . Policies !

He further advised to always  take  time to read and understand everything- don’t argue because you are benefiting from green or red .



Just get enough information so that when elections come , you vote wisely , you vote for policy .

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