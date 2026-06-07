MAKEBI IS NOT PART OF TONSE.



Many have asked, is Makebi fully part of Tonse…? The answer is a BIG NO.



If Makebi was part of Tonse, he would respect the rules in Tonse. As you can see, whenever Makebi goes anywhere, he does not show the Lapi symbol but Ichola.





Mundubile wants the Pamonzi Alliance to be swallowed in Tonse but Makebi has refused by also contesting side by side with Tonse in some constituencies and wards. Is this what they call an alliance?





Information reaching us is that Mundubile is regretting appointing Makebi as his running mate because he has continued holding parallel meetings as Pamonzi Alliance president and not Tonse Alliance running mate. Now tell me, if they can’t unite, how can they unite a nation? The unity they talk about is all fake. Remember the appointments made by Mundubile, Makebi was sidelined for a purpose. The only thing holding them is the Eastern vote. Mundubile believes that without Makebi, it will be difficult for him to get votes in the Eastern part. Remember the words of Mumbi Phiri about who should take over from ECL.





Zambians should not even risk entertaining these guys because they can be a danger to the peace of Zambia. We may have a government which can be run by two people. That is dangerous. That is what happened in Malawi.





There is no unity between the two, it is just a forced election-seeking alliance. One alliance, two presidents, two symbols.



My job is to open your eyes.



MR EYE OPENER 👁.