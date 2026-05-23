MAKEBI RUBBISHES PREMATURE CELEBRATIONS



…… saying the ruling UPND should wait for the Zambians to cast their votes and wait for the results –





By Scope Reporter



Tonse Alliance running mate who is leader of the FF – Pamodzi Alliance Mr. Makebi Zulu has encouraged supporters of the alliance to remain resilient and not to be shaken by the seats going unopposed in favour of the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Mr. Zulu said this in an exclusive interview where he insisted that only after when people go to the polls and vote that’s when those celebrating can do so.





He wondered why people are being stopped from going to polling stations by suspected cadres who are being publicized on social media.





Mr. Zulu further expressed concern over the other party who are being stopped from filling in their nominations by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on flimsy reason





He insisted that the said actions do not reflect the wishes and aspirations of the many Zambians who are eagerly waiting to cast their votes.





Recently, social media has been awashed with scenes of former Mazabuka law maker being harassed by a known member of a named party harassing him when he went to file in his nominations in Mazabuka.





Others are Charles Chanda of the United Prosperous and Prosperous of Zambia (UPPZ) who is reported to have been told to be bankrupt and failed to meet one of the requirement to run for the to office of the land.





With so much excitement and anticipation in this year’s elections, the ruling UPND has seen a number of seats going unopposed.





Some of those UPND selected Members of Parliament (MP) who went unopposed include ; Mr. Trevor Mwiinde – Choma South Constituency, Mr. Edgar Siakachoma – Kalomo South Constituency, Vumango Musumali – Zambezi West Constituency, Mr. Clement Andeleki – Kazungula North Constituency, Siakole Nchimunya – Sinazongwe Constituency

and Mr. Jack Mwiimbu.



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