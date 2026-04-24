Makebi Zulu is careless in his statement and this is what will make Makebi Zulu finally be  Arrested- Denis Matumba

By Denis Matumba

Makebi Zulu is careless in his statement and this is what will make Makebi Zulu finally be Arrested



Is it Zambian Government that Did the Postmortem ?





Is it Zambian Government that are doing investigations about the Death ?



The Force to conduct the investigation is a matter before Inquest Judges in Pretoria over suspected poisoning .





Emmanuel Mwamba and Makebi Zulu are not Honest and are Misleading .



Its High time The State comes in !



There is a lot to the Death Of ECL





When you cook for the Community ,The whole community will Eat and when the community cooks for you ,You can not Eat !



The wise speak facts and fools lies and they need more lies to cover a lie .



The body was said to be Unknow ?



I have a question who is Peter Moloko in Pretoria ..



What if its not ECL Body ?



This is a Big question .





What the South African Police Did was within their powers to conduct an Investigtion to accertain what Killed ECL and first thing first is to Know a man they are conducting the forensic investigation On ?





When doing investigations you don’t seek permission from the Family .



Statements from both the State and ECL family spokesperson must be analized with sound Minds .





The statement by the State( Attorney General and by the ECL spokesperson is different !



Just watch me live this morning you hear more Facts happening behind lies by ECL spokesperson and Emmanuel and what they did over a said stolen Body will Shock you .





ati they dissected the body and left it an Attended to !



That is pure propaganda !



Dont Trust these Two guys statements ..



Mwamba and Zulu are more liars than they Call me .