Makebi Zulu says UPND’s unfulfilled promises will cost it power as Mundubile unveils NRPUP pledges



National Republican Party United Platform (NRPUP) presidential running mate Makebi Zulu has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of misleading Zambians with unfulfilled campaign promises, saying the party’s failure to deliver has convinced him that a change of government is inevitable in this year’s general election.





MUNGWI/NSELUKA, 5 July – Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Mungwi on Saturday, Zulu claimed that God had ordained a change of government because of what he described as the UPND’s failure to honour key promises made before taking office.





Zulu cited the government’s pledge to reduce the price of mealie meal to K50 and lower fertilizer prices, arguing that the rising cost of living had disappointed many citizens.



“We sat down with Brian Mundubile and concluded that this is not our own doing but God’s will. God has decided that there should be a change of government this year because our friends are liars,” Zulu said.





He questioned why mealie meal had not fallen to K50 as previously promised and claimed fertilizer prices had instead risen significantly. He also accused the government of failing to adequately support farmers despite earlier commitments.





Zulu further criticised the UPND for welcoming former Patriotic Front (PF) members into its ranks after previously condemning them, saying the ruling party had contradicted its own political narrative.



He urged NRPUP supporters to remain united ahead of the August elections, saying the opposition alliance should avoid internal divisions and work together to secure victory.





Meanwhile, NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile pledged that, if elected, his administration would continue implementing the Social Cash Transfer programme while expanding it to benefit all eligible citizens regardless of political affiliation.





Speaking in Bemba at a separate rally in Nseluka in Northern Province, Mundubile said the programme was originally introduced under the previous PF administration and accused the current government of taking credit for it.



“Our friends have only continued what we started, but they behave as though they introduced it. We will continue with Social Cash Transfer, but it will be available to every eligible Zambian and not only to selected people,” he said.





Mundubile also promised to upgrade about 50,000 civil servants who had acquired higher qualifications but remained in the same positions, saying the process would begin immediately after his government assumed office.



On governance, Mundubile pledged to repeal what he described as oppressive cyber laws, arguing that they had undermined freedom of expression and created fear among citizens.





He said his administration would restore constitutional freedoms, including the right to criticise government without fear of arrest.



“When people question the government today, they are threatened with cyber-related offences. We will restore freedom of speech so that citizens can freely hold leaders accountable,” Mundubile said.





He also alleged that religious leaders were being intimidated for criticising the government and promised to create an environment where citizens, clergy and the media could express themselves freely.



In addition, Mundubile pledged to introduce a debt swap programme for indebted civil servants, improve housing allowances and ensure that council workers who have experienced salary delays receive their outstanding payments.





He also promised to increase fertilizer allocations to farmers, saying his administration would provide eight bags per beneficiary if elected.



Zambians are expected to head to the polls on August 13 to elect a president, members of Parliament and local government representatives.



©Nkanionline 2026 #NewsOnDemand