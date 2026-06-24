MAKEBI ZULU VOWS TO USE LUNGU BURIAL TO PUNISH UPND, REMOVE HICHILEMA



By Susan Mwape



Lungu family spokesperson Makebi Zulu has declared that he will use the burial of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a political weapon to punish the ruling UPND and ensure their defeat in the August 13 General Election. According to sources, Mr. Zulu, who is also running mate to opposition NRPUP/Pamodzi/Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, has outlined an aggressive political strategy aimed at removing President Hakainde Hichilema from power, using the former president’s remains as a campaign tool.





Mr. Zulu has also assured the late President’s widow, Esther Lungu, and family members that with the South African Supreme Court ruling now in their favour, he will ensure that the remains are brought to Zambia but that President Hichilema will not be permitted to attend the burial. The move, according to sources, is intended to humiliate the Head of State and demonstrate that the opposition alliance holds sway over national events.





Mr. Zulu has admitted that his motivation is driven by a desire to “punish” the UPND Government for defeating the Patriotic Front in the 2021 General Election. He believed that using the late President Lungu’s body will generate a sympathy vote for the NRPUP/Pamodzi/Tonse Alliance in the upcoming elections. He also holds the view that burial as a strategic opportunity to capitalise on public emotion and sway undecided voters. Mr. Zulu has also said that the Lungu family has “suffered” because they are being victimised over wealth accumulated during their time in State House. He claims that the family is being unfairly targeted by the current administration.





Mr. Zulu has further assured his confidants that the alliance is receiving substantial financial backing from a foreign government, whose name he has withheld. According to the sources, he claimed that large sums of money will be channelled to party members for massive campaigns through “discreet channels” to avoid detection by banking authorities in Zambia.





Mr. Zulu has expressed deep personal animosity towards President Hichilema, stating that he “hates” the President “with a passion.” He says he is happy to have found a political ally in Brian Mundubile, who he says equally despises President Hichilema and has vowed to remove him from power “by all means.” The two, according to sources, have bonded over their shared antipathy towards the Head of State.





Mr. Zulu has expressed gratitude to the South African Supreme Court for its ruling, viewing it as a validation of his political strategy.- Ilelanga news