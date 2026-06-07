MAKEBI ZULU’S HYPOCRISY ON DISPLAY

By Patrick Mukosha

The recent visit by Makebi Zulu to Xavier Chungu’s detention facility, accompanied by his declaration that “Freedom is Coming,” exposes a level of political hypocrisy that many Zambians can clearly see.

It is surprising that Makebi has suddenly become a champion of freedom and justice when he has remained largely silent on the suffering, arrests, and alleged abuses that occurred under previous administrations he openly supported.

●Where was this passion for constitutionalism when political opponents, journalists, and ordinary citizens complained about intimidation and restrictions in the past?

●What makes this even more ironic is that Xavier Chungu himself was once one of the most powerful security chiefs in Zambia’s history.

During his tenure, many opposition figures and critics accused state institutions of being used to suppress dissent.

Today, the same individuals who defended strong state actions in the past are presenting themselves as victims and defenders of democracy.

●Zambians are intelligent enough to recognize selective outrage.

●The rule of law cannot be invoked only when it benefits one’s political allies.

If Makebi Zulu truly believes in constitutionalism, then his commitment must be consistent regardless of who is affected, whether friend or foe.

Furthermore, the attempt to turn every legal matter into an election campaign issue risks undermining public confidence in institutions.

Courts, police, and investigative agencies must be allowed to perform their duties without political pressure or emotional manipulation.

The phrase “Freedom is Coming” may sound appealing as a political slogan, but Zambia already enjoys democratic freedoms that allow opposition parties to campaign, criticize government, and participate in elections.

●What the country needs now is not political theatre but constructive engagement on jobs, economic growth, education, healthcare, and national unity.

The greatest hypocrisy is to preach democracy today while ignoring yesterday’s injustices.

True defenders of freedom stand for principles consistently, not only when it serves their political interests.

●Put Edgar Lungu to rest NOW, or face untold misery in your entire life for using a dead body for personal gains.

Salt sana.