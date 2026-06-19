Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority Announces Fuel Price Reductions

By ZR Reporter

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced a significant reduction in the maximum retail pump prices for petrol, diesel, and kerosene, effective from 00:00 hours on June 19, 2026. This decision was prompted by a decrease in average Free on Board (FOB) prices since the last revision on May 8, 2026, which allowed for adjustments under the country’s Automatic Pricing Mechanism.

The new approved price for petrol is 5,619 MWK (approximately 58.00 Zambian Kwacha) per litre, representing a 9.50% decrease from the previous rate of 6,209 MWK (approximately 64.08 Zambian Kwacha). Diesel prices have been reduced by 5.70%, moving from 6,687 MWK (approximately 69.04 Zambian Kwacha) to 6,306 MWK (approximately 65.10 Zambian Kwacha ) per litre. Kerosene saw the most substantial reduction, dropping 16.43% from 5,709 MWK (approximately 58.94 Zambian Kwacha) to 4,771 MWK (approximately 49.25 Zambian Kwacha) per litre.

By law, retail operators are required to adhere to these maximum pump prices. MERA has indicated that it will continue to monitor global petroleum market trends, noting that ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East continue to influence world prices and supply chain costs.

© Zambia Reports | June 19, 2026