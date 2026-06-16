Malawi Govt says about 10,000 Malawian nationals are stranded in South Africa

The Malawi Government says about 10,000 Malawian nationals are stranded in South Africa following recent anti-immigrant violence and is now appealing for financial assistance to help bring them home from basically anyone who can help including ordinary citizens.





In a statement issued by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, authorities said the scale of the repatriation effort has created significant financial, logistical and humanitarian challenges.





The government says it has already deployed teams to South Africa, facilitated emergency travel documents, repatriated an initial group of citizens, and established reception facilities in Malawi.





However, with thousands still awaiting transport home, the government is now calling on development partners, businesses, humanitarian organisations and members of the public to contribute money, transport services and other forms of assistance to support the operation.





The appeal comes as thousands of Malawians continue to endure difficult conditions in temporary shelters and public spaces in South Africa while awaiting assistance to return home.