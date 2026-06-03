Malawi has announced that it will assist its citizens who want to leave South Africa

Republic of Malawi – Press Release







REPUBLIC OF MALAWI



Press Release



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would like to inform the public that it is aware of and has been following with keen interest reports of vigilante demonstrations and attacks on African Migrants in some parts of the Republic of South Africa.





Through the Malawian High Commission in Pretoria and Consulate General in Johannesburg, the Ministry has been in contact with leaders of Malawian diaspora groups in South Africa in order to assess the situation and provide the necessary support to those affected.





Furthermore, since the onset of the demonstrations and attacks, the Ministry has undertaken several diplomatic initiatives to engage with the Government of the Republic of South Africa on the matter.

The Ministry would, therefore, like to applaud the positive high-level engagements held with the Government South Africa, which were conducted in a cordial and candid manner and reflective of the longstanding relations between the two countries. The Ministry also commends the Government of the Republic of South Africa for taking decisive steps to address the concerns raised by the Republic of Malawi.





The Ministry would further like to inform the public that the Government is making necessary arrangements and undertaking the required processes to provide consular support to Malawians affected by the attacks in some parts of South Africa. In this regard, the Government will soon commence a voluntary repatriation exercise for Malawian nationals that have requested Government support for their return home.





The repatriation exercise is intended only for Malawian nationals who have voluntarily indicated their willingness to return home and require logistical support from the Government.

Accordingly, the public will be formally informed of the final logistics of the repatriation exercise once all preparations have been completed and in accordance with requisite arrangements that ensures the safety and wellbeing of the nationals.





The Ministry would also like to advise all Malawians living in South Africa that, it has not engaged any individual or institution to handle the repatriation exercise on its behalf.

Malawian nationals are advised to take every precaution not to be duped by any individuals masquerading as representatives of Government on this matter. As such, any queries or requests relating to the matter should be directed to the Malawi High Commission in Pretoria or the Consulate in Johannesburg on the following contact details: