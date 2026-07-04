MALAWI REPATRIATES OVER 21,000 CITIZENS FROM SOUTH AFRICA, EXCEEDING INITIAL TARGET

By ZR Reporter



The Malawi Government has brought home more than 21,000 of its citizens from South Africa, surpassing its original target of 15,000, as thousands more continue to wait for repatriation.





The latest figures suggest that many more Malawians had travelled to South Africa in search of better economic opportunities than authorities had initially projected.



Speaking during a media briefing in Lilongwe, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) Commissioner Wilson Moleni said the exercise has gone beyond what the government had planned.





“We have beaten our previous targets. We had set out to repatriate 15,000 but we are well past that. We have now hit 21,000,” Moleni said.



He said the repatriation programme is being carried out through cooperation between the governments of Malawi and South Africa, with support from development partners, private companies and individual Malawians.





According to Moleni, the South African government has provided buses to ferry returnees, while local partners and members of the private sector have stepped in with transport and other logistical support to keep the operation moving.





He also revealed that about K7 billion (MWK) has already been spent on the exercise.



Of that amount, K5 billion (MWK) has been provided by the Malawi Government, while development partners have contributed K2 billion.





“Around K2 billion has come from our partners and K5 billion from the Malawi Government, making it a total of K7 billion that has been spent on the exercise to date,” he said.





Although the repatriation program has already exceeded its initial target, Moleni said the work is not yet over, as thousands of Malawians remain stranded in South Africa and are still expected to be brought back home.



© Zambia Reports | July 4, 2026