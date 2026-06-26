The Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has formally announced its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), marking another significant shift in the political direction of the military-led governments.





The three countries have argued that the ICC disproportionately targets African nations and has failed to effectively deliver justice in conflicts affecting the region. In a joint statement, the governments described the court as an institution that no longer reflects their interests and accused it of selective justice.





The decision follows the countries’ earlier withdrawal from ECOWAS and reflects the growing cooperation between the three military governments, which have increasingly emphasized sovereignty and reduced reliance on Western institutions.





Legal experts note that withdrawing from the ICC is not immediate. Under Article 127 of the Rome Statute, countries must formally notify the United Nations Secretary-General, and the withdrawal only takes effect one year after notification.





Human rights organizations have criticized the move, arguing that the departure could weaken accountability for war crimes and human rights violations in the Sahel region, where armed conflicts and extremist violence continue to affect millions of people.





Supporters of the decision, however, argue that African nations should develop stronger regional justice mechanisms rather than relying on international institutions they believe do not adequately represent their interests.





The development is likely to have major implications for international justice, regional politics, and ongoing investigations involving conflict zones in the Sahel.