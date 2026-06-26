Mali regains control of a strategic telecom asset through a $277 million deal



Mali has regained majority ownership of SOTELMA, reversing a 17-year-old privatization and securing a 56% stake in the company.





The move follows a $277 million agreement that renewed SOTELMA’s license and restructured its ownership in favor of the Malian state.





SOTELMA, a major telecom provider with 8.5 million subscribers, plays a key role in Mali’s digital infrastructure and economy.





Authorities view the deal as a step toward economic sovereignty, aligning with broader efforts in Mali and the Sahel to reclaim control over strategic sectors.