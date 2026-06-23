PRAISE THE LORD: PRAISE DOKU WAS BORN IN LONDON YESTERDAY!



Manchester City and Belgium winger Jérémy Doku became a father for the first time after he and his wife Shireen welcomed a baby boy named Praise in London.





He left the Belgium FIFA World Cup camp in the USA temporarily with medical staff approval to be present for the birth.





Doku is now expected to join up with the national team for the remainder of the World Cup.



Eba ume aba.





Congratulations and we PRAISE God Jehovah together with you Doku!



Won my respect forever young man.



Doku is now expected in Seattle later today from London.



NO 👎 TAKATAKA