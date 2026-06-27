Manuel Neuer REFUSES to blame himself for Ecuador’s second goal.



After Germany’s match, Neuer was asked if he accepted responsibility for the goal they conceded.





🗣️ Reporter: “Manuel, you’re an honest person. The second goal conceded… do you take the blame for that?”



🧤 Neuer: “No.”



🗣️ Reporter: “Why not?”





🧤 Neuer: “Because it’s a perfectly normal headed flick-on, and I’m simply trying to catch the ball. Any goalkeeper who has played the game knows that’s exactly how you have to position yourself in that situation.





“It may look unfortunate because I’m standing right there, but it wasn’t a mistake on my part.”



The reporter then suggested it looked unusual.



🧤 Neuer responded:



“How else am I supposed to stand there? Am I supposed to dive when the ball is coming straight at me?





“I have to move towards the ball and try to catch it. If an attacker gets a touch and it flies past me, then it flies past me. But that’s the correct position for a goalkeeper. There was no other option.



“I can’t just evaporate.”